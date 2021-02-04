'Love triangle' leads to fatal shooting at Volusia facility, sheriff says

article

One person was fatally shot at the Volusia County Vehicle Maintenance Facility, the sheriff's office said Thursday morning.

The business is located on Indian Lake Road in Daytona Beach.

During a news conference, Sheriff Mike Chitwood said the incident involved a 'love triangle.' The suspect reportedly shot the victim after confronting him about a relationship with his wife.

The victim died at the hospital. Chitwood said the suspect stayed at the scene until deputies arrived. He has been taken into custody.

