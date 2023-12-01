Los Angeles manhunt underway for killer suspected in string of homeless murders

Authorities on Friday asked for the public's help in identifying an individual they believe to be responsible for the murder of three homeless individuals in the Los Angeles area this past week.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the series of homicides began on Sunday, Nov. 26 at approximately 3 a.m. in South LA in an alleyway at 836 West 110th Street. The second murder occurred early Monday morning, just before 5 a.m. at the 800 block of East Seventh St. in Long Beach. The third murder took place Wednesday morning, just before 3 a.m. near the intersection of South Ave. 18 and Pasadena Ave. near Lincoln Heights.

Three locations shown on a map revealed by the Los Angeles Police Department Friday as they ask for the public's help tracking a killer who targets homeless people. (LAPD)

Officials identified two of those killed in this string of murders as Jose Bolanos and Mark Diggs. Police are withholding the identity of the third victim while next of kin is notified. All three victims were experiencing homelessness at the time of the murders, according to police.

Police said they believe that each victim was alone when the suspect approached them and that each was shot and killed in their sleep.

While there is still limited information available on the suspect, he is believed to be male and believed to have been wearing a hoodie at the time of the crimes, LAPD Chief Michel Moore said in a press conference Friday.

The Los Angeles Police Department released this surveillance image of a potential serial killing suspect targeting homeless people in the city. (LAPD)

"This news is devastating to our city," said LA Mayor Karen Bass, "Living on the streets, we already know, is dangerous."

Bass called upon Angelenos to get the word out, and advised those experiencing homelessness to not sleep alone tonight.

"Seek shelter, seek services, stay together, seek support," said Bass.

The Los Angeles Police Department released this surveillance image of a potential suspect vehicle as city leaders warned a killer may be targeting homeless people. (LAPD)

According to officials, the city is working to open emergency shelters as part of their response to these incidents.

"Many friends and family members know how to reach their unhoused relatives. We need you to contact them today," said Bass in Friday's press conference. "We need you to tell them about this danger. We need you to tell them that they should not be alone tonight. That shelters will be open."

She also urged those experiencing homelessness to reach out to the outreach workers who will be out on the streets.

"And to the person responsible," said Bass, "We will find you, we will catch you, and you will be held accountable."