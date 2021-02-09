Some long-term care facilities look to ease restrictions as residents get fully vaccinated

As more seniors in long-term care facilities get the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, facilities are looking at ways they can loosen restrictions while following the state order and keeping residents safe.

Lisa Warren's husband has Alzheimer's and is a resident at Arden Courts Winter Springs long-term care facility. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she's only able to see him twice a week for an hour and needs to get a COVID-19 test before each visit.

"I am very disappointed that I won't get to see him more, but I am going to take it day-by-day because that's all I can do," Warren said.

Warren has been vaccinated and so has her husband, Bill.

"With the vaccine, we're hoping we can get more visitation time with our loved ones," she said. "I'm just hoping and praying to get back to normalcy. To get back to the point where I can drop in and see him any time I want and I think we're still a long way away from that."

At a different facility, Grand Villa, which has 18 assisted living facilities in Florida, it is still following restrictions set by the state emergency order. They say the majority of Grand Villa residents have been vaccinated. They're now looking at ways to give the residents more freedom and time with family while still following the state order.

For example, they're considering having grocery shopping trips with residents and socially-distanced entertainment at the facility.

"Just giving that small little piece to them makes a huge difference and for them, if they're vaccinated, they feel significantly safer participating in those activities," said Bonnie Williamson, with the Grand Villa Assisted Living facility. "I am hopeful that we'll see some of those restrictions cut down at least a little considering how many of the residents are getting vaccinated."

Williamson said they have not heard about a timeline on when the state may lift some restrictions.

FOX 35 Orlando reached out to Governor Ron DeSantis' office Tuesday afternoon but did get a response.