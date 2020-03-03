Lockdown lifted at Poinciana High School after report of student with weapon on campus

article

Poinciana High School was put on lockdown Tuesday morning after there were reports of a student with a weapon on campus.

The sheriff's office made the announcement on Twitter.

"OCSO is on scene at Poinciana high school investigating a report of a student possessing a weapon at the school. School is on lockdown for the safety of all students and staff as deputies investigate."

The lockdown was lifted just after 11:00 a.m.

No other details were given except that the student was located.

Check back for details.