Live updates: Police use force to clear streets, secure area around Minneapolis' Fifth Precinct

As the 8 p.m. curfew went into effect Saturday night, large crowds have remained on the streets in Minneapolis, as city and state leaders prepare to control riots that have devastated the city over previous nights.

In the area of Minneapolis police's Fifth Precinct along with the area near where George Floyd was killed at 38th and Chicago, large crowds have lingered past the shutdown.

When an alert hit cell phones, telling people an emergency curfew was in place, the crowds reacted with boos, with some asserting they will stay out. Elsewhere, some protesters began marching down Blaisdell towards downtown Minneapolis.

Around 8:40 p.m., police began firing flashbangs and tear gas to break up crowds in the area of the department's Fifth Precinct. In a tweet, Minnesota State Patrol warned troopers were moving into the area to secure the Fifth Precinct building. They are ordering everyone to go home.

Troopers also announced arrests near 28th and Grand Avenue where officials said they confiscated an AR-15.

Near 38th and Chicago, police warned protesters who lingered to go home unless they were willing to dodge bullets.

At one point, police fired a rubber bullet at a FOX 9 vehicle attempting to cover the dispersal efforts. Our crews weren't hurt but the bullet damaged the vehicle's windshield. Media members are exempt from the curfew order.

Governor Tim Walz has promised a greater response on Saturday including National Guard soldiers, after three nights of chaos, fires, and looting.

FOX 9 has live coverage of the development on our air and online.