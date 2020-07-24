LIVE UPDATES: 3 infants test positive for COVID-19 in Orange County; Florida cases near 400,000

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

4:30 a.m. -- A four-day-old baby is one of three infants testing positive for COVID-19 recently in Orange County. Health officials say the infants were born with the coronavirus. Details HERE.

4:00 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health announced the highest single-day number of deaths in Florida since the outbreak began. The department says another 173 people have died, bringing the Florida resident total to 5,518. There are now 389,868 cases statewide after adding 10,249 more cases.

Florida COVID-19 Interactive Map HERE

Worldwide COVID-19 Interactive Map

Advertisement

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest coronavirus news.