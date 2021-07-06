Live Update: Tropical Storm Elsa nears landfall along Florida coast
ORLANDO, Fla. - Elsa has lost some steam and has weakened back to a tropical storm ahead of an anticipated mid-morning landfall in northern Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center.
In a 2 a.m. advisory, Tropical Storm Elsa moving toward just west of due north near 14 mph and a general northward motion is expected to continue.
FOX 35 is tracking photos and videos from across the state as Elsa moves up the Florida coast.
MOBILE USERS: Click here for live blog of Elsa updates
TRACK ELSA WITH THE FOX 35 STORM TEAM
- Visit the FOX 35 Storm Team Hurricane Center for the latest tropical weather outlook and more
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for live radar, severe weather alerts, and daily forecast reports on your phone
Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.
Advertisement