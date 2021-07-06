Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Watch
from TUE 11:01 PM EDT until WED 8:00 AM EDT, Polk County, Sumter County
12
Tornado Watch
from TUE 10:37 PM EDT until WED 8:00 AM EDT, Lake County, Orange County, Osceola County, Seminole County, Volusia County
Tropical Storm Watch
is in effect, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Sumter County
Flood Watch
from TUE 2:43 AM EDT until WED 4:00 PM EDT, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County
Flood Watch
until WED 2:00 PM EDT, Sumter County
Beach Hazard Statement
from TUE 4:33 AM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Volusia County, Southern Brevard County, Northern Brevard County
Flood Watch
until FRI 2:00 AM EDT, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Wind Advisory
from WED 10:00 AM EDT until THU 12:00 AM EDT, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Rip Current Statement
from WED 6:00 AM EDT until THU 4:00 AM EDT, Coastal Flagler County
Tropical Weather Statement
until WED 6:00 AM EDT, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Southern Brevard County, Northern Brevard County
Tropical Weather Statement
until WED 7:30 AM EDT, Sumter County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County

Live Update: Tropical Storm Elsa nears landfall along Florida coast

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 1 min ago
Weather
FOX 35 Orlando

Tracking the Tropics: Elsa weakens ahead of mid-morning landfall

Elsa is moving up Florida's West Coast. The National Hurricane Center upgraded the storm to a Category 1 hurricane on Tuesday but then downgraded it back to a tropical storm early Wednesday morning. Elsa is projected to make landfall later this morning near Cedar Key.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Elsa has lost some steam and has weakened back to a tropical storm ahead of an anticipated mid-morning landfall in northern Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center.

In a 2 a.m. advisory, Tropical Storm Elsa moving toward just west of due north near 14 mph and a general northward motion is expected to continue.

FOX 35 is tracking photos and videos from across the state as Elsa moves up the Florida coast.

Duke Energy prepares for Elsa

Duke Energy has assembled more than 500 trucks in Sumter County ready to go ahead of Elsa.

