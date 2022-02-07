Markeith Loyd: Life or death hearing to be held Monday

On Monday, a judge will hear evidence in the sentencing of Markeith Loyd for the murder of Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton.

The judge will hear evidence in Lloyd’s Spencer hearing. This gives his lawyers one more chance to present evidence before he is sentenced. A judge must decide if she will follow the jury’s recommendation of death or sentence Loyd to life in prison.

Loyd had an initial Spencer hearing last month.

RELATED: Jury recommends death penalty for convicted murderer Markeith Loyd

Lt. Clayton’s family told the court they agree with the jurors’ decision. Loyd addressed the court and Clayton’s family in a different tone than in the past, saying he suffers from mental illness and apologized for her death.

Lt. Debra Clayton was killed in 2017 as she tried to arrest Loyd for killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon. He’s already serving a life sentence for Dixon’s murder. A judge is expected to make her final decision in the case in March.

