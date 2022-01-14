Life or death hearing for convicted killer Markeith Loyd set for Friday

Convicted killer Markeith Loyd will fight for his life on Friday.

A judge will hear arguments at the Orange County Courthouse. This comes before the judge decides if Loyd gets the death penalty for the murder of Orlando Police Lieutenant Debra Clayton in 2017.

Loyd will have what is called a Spencer hearing. This hearing gives the defense one more chance to change the sentence. The prosecution can also present evidence to support the jury’s decision that he receive the death penalty.

MORE NEWS: Jury recommends death penalty for convicted murderer Markeith Loyd

Just last month, the family of Lt. Debra Clayton spoke outside the courthouse about the moment the jury unanimously voted for Loyd to receive the death sentence. Her husband Seth Clayton says his wife was murdered on their first wedding anniversary.

The family says they support the jury’s decision to sentence Loyd to death and say they hope this will also bring a sense of relief to the family of Sade Dixon. Loyd is already serving a life sentence for the murder of his pregnant ex-girlfriend.

Loyd will either be sentenced to death or life in prison.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest Central Florida updates. Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories and local headlines.

Advertisement



