Expand / Collapse search

Levy County: Idalia updates and emergency information

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Hurricanes
FOX 35 Orlando

DeSantis: Idalia to be 'powerful' hurricane

Gov. Ron DeSantis is urging Floridians to prepare now as Tropical Storm Idalia is forecast to become a major hurricane before making landfall in Florida this week.

LEVY COUNTY, Fla. - Follow ongoing updates from Levy County in response to Tropical Storm Idalia. 

You can get information directly from Levy County Emergency Management here

Evacuations

No evacuations have been announced yet, but Levy County Emergency Management said they will be issuing them soon. 

Click here to find your evacuation zone. 

School closures

The School Board of Levy County announced Levy County schools will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday. 

Other closures

Parks and Recreation Storm Closures

  • Shell Mound RV Park: No new campers until further notice
  • Henry Beck Park: Closed for the Season
  • Blue Springs Park: Closing end of Monday, August 28, 2023, until further notice
  • Devils Hammock Management Area: Closure Tonight, Monday, August 28, 2023, until further notice
  • All County Boat Ramps closing end of Day, Monday, August 28, 2023, until further notice
  • Cedar Key Big Dock: Closing Tuesday, August 29, 2023, and Wednesday, August 30, 2023, or until further notice

Sandbag locations

We will update this story with more information. 

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 35 STORM TEAM APP FOR THE LATEST UPDATES