Legendary rapper MF Doom dies at 49

article

Legendary rapper, songwriter and record producer MF Doom has died. He was 49.

The musician’s wife confirmed the news on Thursday in an Instagram post, calling him the "greatest husband, father, teacher, student, business partner, lover and friend."

"Thank you for all the things you have shown, taught and given to me, our children and our family. Thank you for teaching me how to forgive beings and give another chance, not to be so quick to judge and write off. Thank you for showing how not to be afraid to love and be the best person I could ever be. My world will never be the same without you. Words will never express what you and Malachi mean to me, I love both and adore you always. May THE ALL continue to bless you, our family and the planet," his wife Jasmine wrote.

According to the post, MF Doom died on Oct. 31. News of his passing was finally announced to the public on Thursday.

