Launch day: With eye on the weather, NASA and SpaceX hope to make history

After weather scrubbed Wednesday’s historic attempt, it’s once again launch day in America. Two NASA astronauts are set to launch from Kennedy Space Center this afternoon, but instead of a NASA rocket or shuttle, they’ll be riding atop a privately owned and designed booster for the first time.

Veteran space travelers Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken hope to end the longest spaceflight gap in U.S. history with a 3:22 p.m. liftoff aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

Their test flight of a SpaceX Dragon capsule will be the first orbital launch from KSC since 2011 and the first checkout of a new American spacecraft since the debut of the space shuttle over 39 years ago.

The initial launch attempt was scrubbed late in the countdown Wednesday because of the possibility of lightning from a nearby thunderstorm, disappointing thousands of tourists who lined the Space Coast’s beaches and bridges. Even President Donald Trump had flown in aboard Air Force One, landing at the old space shuttle runway.

Hans Koenigsmann, vice president for build and flight reliability at SpaceX, looks at a monitor showing a live feed of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket during the countdown for a launch attempt of NASA’s SpaceX Demo-2 mission, NASA photo

The crowds are possibly the president are expected to return today, even though the weather forecast remains iffy. Meteorologists with the Space Force’s 45th Weather Group say there’s about a 50-percent chance that thunderstorms will be too close to the spaceport for launch again today.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk says the team decided to press aheard with the countdown, despite the middling forecast.

WHO'S ON BOARD?

Hurley, 53, and Behnken, 49, have each flown two shuttle missions and were assigned as two of NASA’s first four commercial crew astronauts in 2015. Hurley is the mission’s commander, while Behnken will hold the new title of joint operations commander.

Both are married to fellow astronauts; Hurley’s spouse is Karen Nyberg, while Behnken is married to Megan McArthur.

Bob Behnken (left) and Doug Hurley (right). NASA photos / Bill Ingalls

BIO FACTS:

Doug Hurley:

- Born in Endicott, New York

- Selected as an astronaut in 2000

- Pilot on STS‐127 & STS‐135, the final shuttle flight

- Fighter pilot & test pilot in the USMC

- He’s traveled 11.8 million miles in space, and logged 683 hours

Bob Behnken:

- Born in in St. Ann, Missouri

- Selected as an astronaut in 2000

- Flown two missions: STS-123 & STS-130

- From 2012-2015, he served as NASA Chief Astronaut

- Logged 708 hours in space and has spent 37 hours spacewalking

WHAT ARE THEY RIDING

A close look at the Crew Dragon capsule, ready for flight atop its Falcon 9 rocket. SpaceX photo.

The Dragon spacecraft being flown on the Demo-2 mission is the upgraded version of SpaceX’s cargo-ferrying capsules, which have made 20 successful automated flights to and from the International Space Station.

Though the capsule-style spacecraft and splashdowns at sea may seem like a throwback to the space race of the 1960s, the Dragon capsules are significantly upgraded over their Cold War counterparts.

Not only are they larger, with seats for up to seven astronauts, they are reusable. Their gleaming white interiors are decked out with LED lighting and flat-screen displays, looking nothing like the dark grey industrial switch-filled panels that lined the walls of NASA’s first capsules.

The Dragon will be hoisted by SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket, and while the first-stage booster is reusable, NASA requested a brand-new booster for this mission. In a nod to history, though, SpaceX was given permission to paint NASA”s red “worm” logo on the rocket and spacesuits, the first use of that logo since 1992.

NEW CAPSULE, NEW SUITS

NASA’s astronauts have sported many different looks through the years. From the sleek silver of the Mercury program to the proper white suits of Apollo and even the bright orange of the shuttle days, the flight suits have always made a statement – a blend of fantasy and function.

But while Hurley and Behnken will again walk out of the same Kennedy Space Center doors that every other astronaut has, they’ll look a lot different than their predecessors. SpaceX hired Hollywood designer Jose Fernandez to help give the company’s spacesuits a unique look.

The bright white suits match the shiny white interior of the spacecraft, and they are just as sleek. They provide the same level of protection for the astronauts, but add new features like 3D-printed helmets and touchscreen-friendly gloves.

NASA photo

The one-piece suits are custom made for each astronaut, NASA says. A single connection point on each suit’s thigh attaches life support systems, including air and power connections.

And the suits themselves are not the only thing that got a makeover. Two white Teslas made their debut Wednesday, replacing NASA’s silver Astrovan as the astronauts’ ferries to Launch Pad 39A in a not-very-subtle show of SpaceX corporate synergy.

MISSION PLAN

That roll to the launch pad will happen again about three hours and 15 minutes before launch. After the astronauts get strapped into their seats and the access arm retracts, supercold fuel will begin to flow into the Falcon 9’s tanks.

The 3:22 p.m. liftoff window is instantaneous, meaning there is not a chance to regroup from any last-minute technical problems and try again later.

Assuming an on-time liftoff, the Dragon capsule will dock with the space station at 10:29 a.m. on Sunday. Then, Hurley and Behnken will spend anywhere from one to four months aboard the station, depending on how the capsule performs.

Following their mission, the crew will splash down off the coast of Florida.

NEXT STEPS

If the Demo-2 flight goes well, the next SpaceX crew could fly as soon as August 30, NASA says. But they aren’t the only company developing space taxis; Boeing’s Starliner capsule flew an uncrewed test flight last year that experienced several issues and never made it to the space station.

Boeing plans to refly that test mission before putting astronauts aboard, perhaps later this year.

NASA, meanwhile, will be free to focus on longer-term deep-space missions. The Orion capsule, which flew an uncrewed test mission in 2014, will carry astronauts back to the moon as part of the Artemis program.

NASA artist's rendition of the Orion capsule atop an SLS rocket.

The agency is developing a large rocket -- more powerful than the Saturn V moon rocket -- using the space shuttle’s engines and upgraded boosters to launch the elements of a lunar outpost. The first launch could happen in 2021, with a moon landing in 2024.