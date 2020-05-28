Launch day forecast: 60-percent unfavorable conditions for Saturday

article

SpaceX will try again on Saturday to launch its Crew Dragon spacecraft with astronauts aboard after Wednesday's attempt was scrubbed due to weather.

The forecast for Saturday isn't looking much better.

According to the 45th Space Wing, unfavorable weather conditions for launch are at 60-percent.

Liftoff is set for 3:22 p.m.

If the launch is scrubbed once again, the next backup date is on Sunday, which the Space Wing also says there is a 60-percent chance of unfavorable weather.

"The primary concerns are flight through precipitation, as well as the anvil and cumulus cloud rules."

Advertisement

NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken were set to blast off on Wednesday for the International Space Station, ushering in a new era in commercial spaceflight and putting NASA back in the business of launching astronauts from U.S. soil for the first time in nearly a decade.

With just 16 minutes left on the countdown clock, the launch was called off due to unfavorable weather conditions.

RELATED: SpaceX launch scrubbed as unfavorable weather continues; next attempt Saturday

"No launch for today -- safety for our crew members @Astro--Doug and @AstroBehnken is our top priority," NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine tweeted, using a lightning emoji.

FOX 35 News will be bringing you LIVE coverage on Saturday of the launch.