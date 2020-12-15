Last chance: Orange County reopens CARES application portal for $1,000 checks on Thursday

Orange County reopened its CARES application portal one last time on Thursday, giving another 10,000 residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic one last chance to apply for one-time payments of $1,000.

The portal reopened at 8 a.m. on Thursday, December 17th. This will be the last time it opens and only 10,000 applications will be accepted, instead of the usual 20,000.

MORE NEWS: Gov. DeSantis: Florida general public could have access to COVID vaccine in February

If they do, to receive the one-time payment, people must:

Be an Orange County resident

Have been financially impacted because of COVID-19

Have both a photo ID and social security card.

Submit documentation of loss of income, which could include pay stubs or an employer notice of reduced hours, lay-offs, or furloughs.

The program now allows multiple applicants per household. New applicants in the same household can apply for funding.

You are NOT eligible to receive the money if you or another adult in your household have already received a payment from the Orange County CARES Act Individual and Family Assistance Program.

Advertisement

MORE NEWS: Florida's Keyontae Johnson 'following simple commands' after collapse

Applicants will be notified via email if they have been approved.

For more information, go HERE.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.