Large explosion noise heard across DC, Maryland and Virginia; possible sonic boom

At around 3:15pm, reports began to come into the FOX 5 DC newsroom as well on Twitter of an explosion (or what sounded like one), as far away as Annapolis, but including DC and Northern Virginia.

Multiple Tweets state that it could be the result of an aircraft sonic boom involved in a military exercise including one from Annapolis's Office of Emergency Management. The city of Bowie also Tweeted that it was from a plane out of Joint Base Andrews. The aircraft is believed to have been a F-16.

It was not an earthquake or any other seismic activity based on USGS data.

We also have been receiving videos and photos sent into us on Twitter, of various vantage points with sound of the explosion:

To note, when FOX 5 DC reached out to the FAA for statement, we were informed of a plane crash in southwest Virginia, but it does not - at present, seem to be related, however we are working to investigate this.

