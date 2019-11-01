Lake County woman accused trying to dump dog at animal shelter

article

A Lake County woman was arrested for illegally abandoning a dog at an animal shelter.

According to deputies, Courtney Lyn Stokes, 23, was in the process of dumping a dachshund over the fence of the Lake County Animal Control facility on Wednesday.

At the time the facility was closed.

Stokes told the Lake county deputy that she found the dog, but could not keep the animal.

That story conflicted with another woman who was with Stokes at the time the officer arrived.

The other woman said that she found the dog, tried to feed it and realized she could not keep the dog.

The women said that when they arrived at animal control it was closed and they did not know what else to do.

Stokes was charged with one count of abandoning an animal.

She was held on a $1,000 bond, but has since bonded out of jail.