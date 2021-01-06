Lake County still waiting for new shipment of COVID-19 vaccines

Lake County closed its COVID-19 vaccination sites this week after running out of doses. Officials are expected to announce when they are getting a new shipment.

The county has been having trouble distributing vaccines all week because they have been waiting for more doses. The Department of Health will be giving an update to explain what’s next in the county’s vaccination process.

They opened up last week for people who made appointments by phone, but the county quickly decided to switch to a first-come, first-served distribution model because of problems with registration -- and they say it worked better for them with COVID-19 testing.

"The worst problem was getting an appointment," said Tony Dix, who got the vaccine.

"The way we’ve been doing it all summer long with the tests – even when we had a high testing demand – we went to this model and it worked," said Aaron Kissler with the Department of Health Lake County.

