Lake County Animal Shelter offering free adoptions this holiday season

Give the gift of a furry friend this holiday season.

The Lake County Animal Shelter will even deliver your precious pup or cat to your home on Christmas Eve.

Animal officials are calling this adoption event "Operation Santa Paws."

Adoption fees are waived for the remainder of the year, and if you want your new pet delivered to you on Christmas Eve, just adopt your pet between Dec. 20 and Dec. 23.

There's no extra charge, but space is limited.

The shelter is also offering "pawtificates" to give the gift of owning a pet to someone else.

The gift cards allow people to adopt either one dog or two cats.

Starting Monday, the "pawtificates" will be available for purchase for $10 for two cats and $20 for one dog and will include the price of adoption, vaccinations, microchip and spay or neuter.

The best part, the "pawtificates" do not expire, meaning those considering adoption in the new year can have more time to make that decision.

Officials at the Lake County Animal Shelter remind everyone that adopting a pet is a life-long commitment and should be done responsibly.