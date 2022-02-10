Lockdown lifted at Lake Brantley High School, officials say

article

UPDATE:

The lockdown has been lifted.

EARLIER STORY:

Lake Brantley High School in Altamonte Springs is currently on lockdown.

"We are currently in a Code Red Lockdown. We will keep you posted as to when the lockdown is lifted," the school tweeted.

According to the school district, the lockdown is due to an unidentified student on campus.

"All students safe. Likely will be lifted soon."

Check back for updates.