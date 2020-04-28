Lab allows you to purchase coronavirus antibody test online

article

Quest Diagnostics is now offering coronavirus antibody tests online.

The test can be purchased for $119 and it checks for an antibody called immunoglobulin G, which happens as the result of past or recent exposure to COVID-19. The body reportedly produces these antibodies as part of the immune response to the virus. It typically takes about 10 to 18 days to produce enough antibodies to be detected in the blood.

Results from the test will help identify those who have been previously exposed to coronavirus. If you have been exposed, your body will have produced antibodies, giving you protective immunity. These antibodies can be transferred to coronavirus patients in life-threatening situations through blood transfusions, possibly helping them recover. Research is still being done to prove that this is a helpful treatment option.

The test may be helpful if you, as stated by Quest Diagnostics:

"Have had a positive test for COVID-19 and it has been at least 7 days and you want to know if you have detectable levels of IgG antibodies

Have not experienced a fever or felt feverish in the last 3 days

Have not experienced new or worsening symptoms of COVID-19 in the past 10 days: loss of smell or taste, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, feeling weak or lethargic, lightheadedness or dizziness, vomiting or diarrhea, slurred speech, and/or seizures."

They said that the test will not be helpful if:

Feeling sick or have had a fever within the last 3 full days, please contact a healthcare provider

Trying to diagnose COVID-19, please contact a healthcare provider

Less than 7 days since being tested for and diagnosed with COVID-19

Directly exposed to COVID-19 in the past 14 days

A person with a compromised immune system, a condition that makes it difficult to fight infections

Quest Diagnostics said that most test results are delivered within three to five business days.

You can purchase the COVID-19 antibody test through the Quest Diagnostics website.

Quest Diagnostics notes that multiple sources, like the CDC and other healthcare experts, recommend you discuss your test results and whether to return to work with your healthcare provider and employer.

