Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Car dealership workers testify

The trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting and killing two men while injuring a third during Kenosha unrest in August 2020, continued Friday, Nov. 5.

During Friday's testimony, family members of the man who owns the car dealership destroyed during the unrest – and where the shootings took place – took the stand. They testified that they did not ask anyone to come and protect the property.

"Did you ever have any discussions that day with anyone about protecting or guarding either of the Car Source locations, or Car Doctor?" Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger asked.

Anmol Khindri, inventory manager at Car Source, replied: "No, sir."

Khindri is one of the sons of the car dealership and repair shop's owner. The sons said Friday that they did not give permission for anyone to be inside or on the property, but one of the sons described interacting with Rittenhouse hours before the shootings – before the curfew began.

"He talked about how he could help us with fundraising the business, and I’m sure he asked for my phone number, which I gave to…nice and polite," said Khindri.

Car Source dealership on fire amid destructive unrest that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

The Car Source car lots in Kenosha were damaged amid the destructive unrest that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Joseph Rosenbaum, the first man shot and killed by Riyyenhouse, was shot on the car lot's property.

Prior to the shootings, Rittenhouse said he was asked to protect businesses and property. On cross-examination, Rittenhouse's defense attorney pressed the witness to say whether people were requested to protect the property – saying that, in a previously given interview, the business suffered a couple million dollars in damages. The witness said he did not know, as his father handles the money portions of the business.

As Friday's testimony wrapped up, marches supporting Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber – the two men killed – marched around Civic Center Park. Blake's uncle, Justin Blake, led the march. He said it is important to show support for the Rosenbaum and Huber families.

