Kissimmee police investigating after reports of suspicious package at City Hall

Police are on the scene at Kissimmee City Hall after reports of a suspicious package on Tuesday morning.

Kissimmee Police tells FOX 35 News that the bomb squad is responding to the scene.

"The area has been evacuated. Please avoid this area of downtown Kissimmee," police tweeted.

No other information was given.

Police say they will provide more information as it becomes available.

