Kid Rock headlining campaign event in Macomb County alongside Donald Trump Jr.

Campaigning for the president, Kid Rock is hopping on the election trail with a scheduled appearance in Macomb County Monday night.

Kid Rock, known also as Robert James Ritchie, will headline the Make America Great Again! Event with Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle, the campaign finance chair and girlfriend of the president's son.

Kid Rock attends a signing ceremony as U.S. President Donald Trump signs the H.R. 1551, the 'Orrin G. Hatch-Bob Goodlatte Music Modernization Act' in the White House on October 11, 2018. (Photo by Oliver Contreras - Pool/Getty Images)

Scheduled for 7 p.m. in Harrison Charter Township, the event is scheduled to take place at the Bumpers Landing Boat Club.

Kid Rock has been a vocal supporter of the president for years, even making appearances in the White House during Trump's first few years as executive.

Michigan has become a battleground state in the presidential race and represents a key demographic for both former Vice President Joe Biden and Trump.

Both nominees made appearances in the state last week as they made their pitch to voters.