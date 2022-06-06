Jury selection begins Monday in murder trial of Danielle Redlick, woman accused of killing husband in 2019

Jury selection will begin Monday in the murder trial of Danielle Redlick – an Orange County woman accused of stabbing and killing her husband Michael Redlick during a fight more than three years ago.

Police said Michael, who was a well-known University of Central Florida faculty member, was found dead inside a Winter Park home that he shared with Danielle on January 12, 2019.

Danielle is going to trial after rejecting the state’s manslaughter offer of 10 years in prison and is pleading not guilty.

If convicted on the second-degree murder charge, she could face a maximum of life in prison.

According to an Orange County police report, Danielle called 911 saying her 65-year-old husband had suffered a fatal heart attack. Then, she claimed he stabbed himself after they had a fight.

Investigators said she waited 11 hours to call law enforcement. Officers said she told them she did not call sooner, because she was scared, on probation and exhausted.

Authorities also said her husband's autopsy disputed her claims.

Her attorneys are expected to argue self-defense.

Jury selection is set to begin at 9 a.m. at the Orange County courthouse.