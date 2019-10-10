Jury seated in first murder trial of Markeith Loyd

A jury has been seated in the first murder trial of Markeith Loyd.

Loyd is accused of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, in December of 2016 and an Orlando police lieutenant, Lt. Debra Clayton, three weeks later. This trial is for the murder of his ex-girlfriend.

"To just think, 'Well, why is this taking so long, because everyone thinks he is guilty?' -- our system has integrity and it's important to maintain because if it doesn't work for the guiltiest of the guilty, it doesn't work for the most innocent of the innocent either," said Loyd's attorney, Whitney Boan.

Opening statements are scheduled for Friday morning.