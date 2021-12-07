Jury in sentencing trial for Markeith Loyd to resume deliberations on Wednesday

article

A jury is deliberating in sentencing trial for Markeith Loyd. Early Tuesday evening, the jury recessed for the night and will meet at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday to resume discussion.

In Nov., Loyd was convicted of the first-degree murder of Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton.

Jurors have been tasked with deciding between life in prison or the death penalty. If the latter is selected, all 12 jurors would have to be in agreement.

