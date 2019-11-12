Jury deliberating in sentencing phase of Everett Miller murder trial

Deliberations in the Everett Miller penalty phase have begun.

48-year-old Everett Miller was found guilty for the murders of Kissimmee Police Officers Sgt. Sam Howard and Matthew Baxter.

On Wednesday morning, closing arguments took place and wrapped up just after 11 a.m. The jury is currently deliberating.

“Those murders sent a message, a message as clear as the blood on their uniforms,” Assistant State Attorney Ryan Williams told the jury. He says Miller made it clear on his Facebook page that he didn’t like the police. On the day Miller killed the two KPD officers, Wiliams said that Miller stopped and got involved in a situation he had nothing to do with. He then asked Officer Baxter to call Sgt. Howard out.

“He lured Sgt. Howard to the scene,” Williams told the jury. “His level of premeditation was above and beyond”.

Williams told the jury that one of the defense’s mental health experts “may see things that aren’t actually there”. He said the other is against the death penalty and empathizes so much with the military that he joined in his 40’s. He also questioned their diagnoses.

Advertisement

“We’re not saying Mr. Miller didn’t he had PTSD. It just wasn’t diagnosed by anyone he was seeing. It was just diagnosed by Dr. Gold and Dr. Cohen”, (the defense’s two expert witnesses) Williams told the jury.

Williams ended his closing argument by telling the jury “a sentence of death is a sentence that speaks justice for the verdict in this case.”

Miller’s defense team started by telling the jury that “nothing can bring them back. With your verdict you decided he will spend the last of his life in prison,” Roseanne Eckert said. She showed two side by side pictures of Miller. In the picture on the left, he was wearing his formal dress Marine uniform. The picture on the left showed him barefooted, looking discombobulated on the day he was Baker Acted. The defense pointed out that the dedicated Marine in the picture on the left turned into the broken man on the right.

Eckert admitted they could not prove Miller’s PTSD beyond a reasonable doubt, but insists his mental health did play a role in the murders. “He wasn’t a stark raving lunatic, he was under the influence of a mental illness,” the Eckert said.

Eckert told the jury they needed to consider several mitigating factors including Miller being a loving father, that he was a well-respected Marine with top-secret clearance who won lots of medals, and that he had mental illness on both sides of his family. She left a picture up of Miller with his children when they were younger up as she finished her closing arguments, telling the jury Miller was not an intact man when he murdered Sgt. Sam Howard and Officer Matthew Baxter.

FOX 35 will be live on Facebook when a verdict is reached.