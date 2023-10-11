Join FOX 35 at the 2023 Making Strides Against Breast Cancer 5K at Lake Eola: How to register

Join FOX 35 Orlando and the American Center Society for the annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer 5K Walk on Oct. 28, 2023 at Lake Eola Park in downtown Orlando.

Friends, family, survivors, supporters, fighters, and the FOX 35 team will be out there all morning raising awareness and support for breast cancer research – to hopefully help find a cure one day.

FOX 35's Good Day Orlando anchor Amy Kaufeldt, a breast cancer survivor herself, will emcee the event. The rest of the Good Day Orlando team will be at the event with live reports all morning, 7 a.m. - 10 a.m. You can watch on FOX 35 or stream in the FOX 35 News app, FOX Local TV app, or at FOX35Orlando.com.

We'd also love to see you there in person! The event runs 7:30 a.m. - noon. The 5K walk starts at 9 a.m. You can register, here.

A look back at the 2022 Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk

More than 290,000 people will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year, according to the American Cancer Society. There are more than 4 million survivors in the U.S. today, and more than 150,000 people living with metastatic disease, the ACS said.

The goal for this year's event is to raise $600,000.