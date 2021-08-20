John Wayne Airport evacuating travelers amid security incident

A security incident is under investigation at John Wayne Airport in Orange County.

Officials tell FOX 11 the incident has prompted an evacuation for passengers at terminals A, B and C.

Officials did not specify what prompted the security incident.

