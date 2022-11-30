Joel Greenberg: Former Seminole County Tax Collector in federal court for pre-sentencing hearing

Former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg will be in federal court on Wednesday for a pre-sentencing hearing on several charges, including sex trafficking of a child.

Prosecutors are expected to explain how Greenberg helped them and how that should be reflected in his sentence. It’s that help in other cases that has prompted federal prosecutors to ask the judge for a reduced sentence.

Prosecutors filed a motion requesting that the judge reduce Greenberg’s most serious charge of child sex trafficking. Normally that charge carries a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life behind bars.

Their motion did not include a recommended sentence length.

Greenberg pleaded guilty to six federal charges as part of a plea deal in May 2021. Those charges included child sex trafficking, identity theft, stalking, wire fraud and conspiracy to bribe a public official. As part of the deal, Greenberg admitted that he recruited women and at least one underage girl for commercial sex acts and paid them more than $70,000.

Just a couple of weeks ago, Seminole County announced Greenberg has agreed to pay back $1.3 million in restitution. Greenberg has also been a central figure in a federal investigation into Representative Matt Gaetz who is accused of possible sex crimes involving a minor.

Gaetz has denied those allegations.

In court on Wednesday, prosecutors are expected to talk about how Greenberg assisted in four other cases against people accused of fraud. This pre-sentencing hearing is set to begin at 9:30 a.m. Greenberg is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday.

