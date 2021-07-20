Jeff Bezos to blast off on historic space flight today: How to watch

article

The billionaire race is heating up!

Jeff Bezos and his company Blue Origin are setting another milestone for commercial space travel as he and his crew will blast off into space on Tuesday.

This comes a week after billionaire Richard Branson's successful mission into orbit.

RELATED: Blue Origin preparing for its first-ever crewed rocket launch

At 9 a.m. ET, Bezos and his team will launch into space for a roughly 10-minute flight aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket. The launch is a long time coming for Bezos who founded the company about 21 years ago.

To date, Blue Origin has performed 15 uncrewed test flights. If successful, Tuesday's flight will make history as the first unpiloted "suborbital" flight with a civilian crew.

Also on board: Bezos' brother Mark, 18-year-old Physics student Oliver Daemen and 82-year-old aerospace pioneer Wally Funk. Daemen and Funk would become the youngest and oldest people to fly in space.

Funk says it's a lifelong dream come true.

RELATED: Battle of the billionaires: Space race heats up on heels of Bezos' flight

"Now, I'm gonna go up with the best team ever and we're gonna show the world what can be done in space."

Bezos aims to become the second billionaire to ride his own rocket into space. Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson launched into space last Sunday. The two companies are competing in the market of space tourism.

Watch the launch live: Download the FOX 35 News App for iOS or Android

The Blue Origin flight will go about 9 miles higher above the earth than Branson went. The Virgin Galactic flight went 53 miles above the earth.

When the launch happens, you can watch it live on FOX 35 News.

Advertisement



