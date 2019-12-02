Jackknifed FedEx truck blocks off northbound lanes of S.R. 417 near Oviedo

article

The northbound lanes of S.R. 417 near Oviedo are blocked.

SkyFOX flew over the scene on Monday morning and saw that a FedEx truck jack-knifed.

FOX 35 meteorologist Jayme King suggests that if you are traveling north on S.R. 417, exit at University Boulevard. Otherwise, all northbound traffic is being diverted off at Aloma Avenue.

FOX 35 is working to learn if anyone was hurt and what caused the crash.

