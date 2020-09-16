Expand / Collapse search

Ivanka Trump to campaign in Tampa on Thursday

By Fox 13 News staff
Ivanka Trump, daughter and Advisor to the US president, speaks during the final day of the Republican National Convention from the South Lawn of the White House on August 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BREND ((Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images))

TAMPA, Fla. - Ivanka Trump will travel to Tampa on Thursday to campaign for her father's re-election bid.

President Trump's campaign announced that his daughter and White House adviser will come to Tampa to hold a "fireside chat" with local leaders.

“Florida holds a special place in my heart and I am excited to visit Tampa once again to support my father’s campaign," Ivanka Trump said in a statement.

She added, "President Trump will continue to be a champion for the people of Florida in his second term."

The event is scheduled to take place at noon, though a location and other participants have not yet been announced.