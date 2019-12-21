'It's disgusting': Thieves impersonating Salvation Army representatives

The Salvation Army of Orlando says people are going door-to-door pretending to be with their organization. Now, the non-profit is warning people not to give money to the crooks.

The Salvation Army of Orlando says their organization has received multiple calls about people going door-to-door claiming to be from the Salvation Army and asking for donations. The non-profit says the people are not with their organization and residents should not give them any of their money or information.

“That’s horrible. They’re low lives. You can’t steal from people in need like that,” Joshua Rodriguez said.

Many say it’s horrible to hear that people are taking advantage of the giving season.

“For someone to go through and take from someone who is in need, that’s just selfish and it’s really low,” Stephanie Suber said.

The best way to donate to the Salvation Army is through their red kettles, by phone at 1-800-SAL-ARMY or online.