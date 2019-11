article

Deck the Halls Prize: Four one-day admission tickets to Island H20 Live! with a standard cabana. Cabana comes with food & beverage service (for items available to purchase); refrigerator; 4 complimentary bottles of water, table for 4; 2 lounge chairs; private locker and charging station. Cabana must be reserved in advance and is subject to availability. For more information on H20Live!, click here.