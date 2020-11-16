Iota makes landfall in Central America as 'extremely dangerous' Cat 4 hurricane

Hurricane Iota made a devastating landfall in Nicaragua late last night just under Category 5 status. This was just miles from where Eta moved ashore as a Category 2 hurricane 2 weeks ago.

We're also tracking another system that could be our next named storm.

First, Iota is moving toward the west near 9 mph and this general motion is expected to continue during the next day or so. On the forecast track, Iota will move farther inland across northern Nicaragua today, and move across southern Honduras tonight and Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 105 mph with higher gusts. Iota is now a Category 2 hurricane.

"Additional rapid weakening is expected today into Wednesday, and Iota is forecast to dissipate over Central America by Wednesday night. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles," the National Hurricane Center said on Tuesday.

Advertisement

TRACK THE TROPICS: Visit the FOX 35 Orlando Hurricane Center for the latest in the tropics, including daily updates, live radar, and severe weather alerts

Iota is said to be the first Category 5 storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. The system, now a Category 2, is expected to bring life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic winds, flash flooding and landslides across portions of Central America.

ACTIVE WATCHES AND WARNINGS

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

The coast of Nicaragua from the Honduras/Nicaragua border to Sandy Bay Sirpi

The coast of northeastern Honduras from Punta Patuca to the Honduras/Nicaragua border

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

The coast of Nicaragua from south of Sandy Bay Sirpi to Bluefields

The northern coast of Honduras from west of Punta Patuca to the Guatemala/Honduras border

Bay Islands

Iota is the 30th named storm of the season, breaking the record for the most named storms in a hurricane season.

FOX 35 meteorologist Jayme King is also watching another area of tropical development that could happen again in the Western Caribbean, close to Central America over the next 5 days. Chances are "medium" and near 40%.

If it does develop into our next named storm, it would be named Kappa.

WEATHER ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 Weather App to track the tropics on your phone, receive severe weather alerts, and get the latest daily forecasts

Forecasters predicted that this season will have more activity than normal. For example, NOAA predicted an above-average season, with 13 to 19 named storms. Six to 10 of those would become hurricanes and three to six of those are forecasted to become major hurricanes (Category 3 or higher).

In comparison, the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane season had 18 named storms, matching 1969 for the fourth most-lively season in the past 150 years.

Hurricane season ends November 30th.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest in the tropics.