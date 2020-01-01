Investigators believe woman was killed by celebratory gunfire

A woman was shot and killed during a New Year’s celebration in northwest Harris County, and investigators believe she may have been struck by celebratory gunfire.

Deputies responded to the shooting on Mae Laurel just after midnight.

Authorities say several family members were in the cul-de-sac lighting fireworks to celebrate the new year when the 61-year-old woman was struck by a bullet. She died at the scene.

Investigators say there is no indication that anyone in the cul-de-sac was discharging a firearm and believe she may have been struck by celebratory gunfire from somewhere else in the neighborhood.

The victim was identified as 61-year-old Philippa Ashford. Ashford was a nurse manager at the Menninger Clinic and an adjunct professor at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston.

The Menninger Clinic released a statement saying, "The Menninger Clinic community is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Philippa “Phil” Ashford, who was a nurse manager at our hospital and served as a leader and mentor to our nursing and clinical team. Our hearts go out to her family and friends at this very sad time and we offer our support and deepest sympathy. Menninger will hold a memorial service to honor Philippa, whose loss as a talented professional and friend will be felt by all of us here at Menninger and across our local mental health community.”

Anyone with information that can help investigators is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Celebratory gunfire is also being blamed for injuring a man in another area of Harris County just after midnight on New Year's Day.

Authorities have been warning residents about the dangers of celebratory gunfire. Increased rewards were being offered beginning New Year's Eve for credible reports of celebratory gunfire.

