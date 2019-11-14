Investigation underway after woman was allegedly sexually battered, Clermont Police say

article

Police in Clermont are investigating after a woman was allegedly sexually battered on Wednesday.

The Clermont Police Department said that the incident occurred in the area of Lake Hiawatha Preserve at 450 12th Street. The victim, an adult female, reportedly contacted police after alerting a passerby at about 5 p.m. on Wednesday. The sexual battery is said to have occurred between 3 and 5 p.m. that day.

The suspects were reportedly described to officers as two adult males, unknown race, and wearing dark-colored clothing.

Police said that they believe that this is an isolated incident and that the community is not in danger. They are still investigating.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to contact the Clermont Police Department at 352-394-5588.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.