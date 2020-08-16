Investigation launched after woman is found dead at Orlando home, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Police are investigating the death of a woman at an Orlando home.
The Orlando Police Department said that officers responded to a home on Jasmine Avenue in reference to an unknown trouble call.
Upon arrival, they said that a deceased adult female was found inside the residence.
Police are reportedly investigating the death.
