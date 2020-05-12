Innocent elderly woman killed after crash with suspect vehicle from homicide investigation, Orlando Police say

The Orlando Police Department spoke about a serious vehicle crash on Tuesday afternoon. The incident occurred on Rio Grande Avenue and 18th Street.

In a news conference, they explained one of their license plate readers had hit on a suspect vehicle from a homicide investigation originating in Daytona. Officers pulled behind the vehicle and tried to stop the vehicle with stop sticks but it took off.

It eventually got on Rio Grande Avenue and was driving recklessly, Orlando Police Chief Rolon said. It went on to crash into another vehicle and that driver of the vehicle hit has died. Chief Rolon confirmed that the driver killed was an innocent 70-year-old woman.

Chief Rolon said that two individuals were inside the suspect vehicle, as well as a gun. They were both transported to the hospital.

"The point here is that this could have all been avoided. These individuals elected to avoid the officers and in the process took the lives of an innocent person," Chief Rolon said.

A homicide unit from the Daytona Police Department will investigate the scene. The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) will handle the traffic investigation. Police in Daytona will hold a news conference about the homicide investigation this afternoon.

