Ingleside woman mauled to death by own dog

A northwest suburban woman was found dead after her dog attacked her this month in Ingleside.

Officers from Fox Lake were called about 4:43 p.m. May 9 to a home where a woman was found unresponsive, the Lake County coroner’s office said. A death investigation was launched shortly after.

Autopsy results Tuesday found 52-year-old Lisa Urso, of Ingleside, died from injuries after her French bulldog attacked her, the coroner’s office said. Toxicology results are pending.

The attack happened inside her home, but she made it out to her patio, where she died, the coroner’s office said.

“We have been in close contact with Ms. Urso’s family and our deepest condolences go out to them during this difficult time,” Lake County Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper said in a statement. “This is truly a tragedy.”

The investigation is ongoing.