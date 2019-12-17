I-4 westbound lanes in Longwood reopen after pothole damages dozens of cars

All lanes of Interstate 4 westbound in Longwood reopened Wednesday morning after dozens of drivers experienced flat tires because of a large pothole on Tuesday evening.

The pothole opened about 8:30 p.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP). Troopers blocked off the right and center lanes between E.E. Williamson Rd. almost to the Longwood exit at State Road 434. All lanes were reopened Wednesday morning.

FOX 35's Sydney Cameron reports that FDOT thinks that rain may have played a role in the pothole opening up. Crews worked through the night to fix the pothole.

Multiple cars were sidelined near mile marker 94 after striking the pothole which is located in the center lane of the roadway.

For those familiar with this section of I-4, it is in close proximity to a rest area and is presently undergoing construciton as part of the I-4 Ultimate Project.