I-4 reopens in Deltona after hours-long closure following fatal crash

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 in Deltona reopened just before noon on Friday after being closed for hours following a deadly crash.

The crash occurred on Friday morning before 5 a.m. The lanes were closed for around 7 hours.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a 30-year-old man from Palm Coast was killed in the crash involving three cars. FHP says the man reportedly failed to slow down and struck a car in front of him from behind. That car ended up being run off the road and hit a guardrail. The man was ejected after a third vehicle hit his car.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The eastbound lanes were shut down near the Deltona exit (exit 108), causing hours-long delays for drivers.

