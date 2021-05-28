Expand / Collapse search

I-4 reopens in Deltona after hours-long closure following fatal crash

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 18 mins ago
Volusia County
FOX 35 Orlando

Deadly crash shuts down section of I-4 in Deltona

A fatal crash has shut down part of Interstate 4 in Deltona.

DELTONA, Fla. - The eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 in Deltona reopened just before noon on Friday after being closed for hours following a deadly crash. 

The crash occurred on Friday morning before 5 a.m. The lanes were closed for around 7 hours. 

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a 30-year-old man from Palm Coast was killed in the crash involving three cars. FHP says the man reportedly failed to slow down and struck a car in front of him from behind. That car ended up being run off the road and hit a guardrail. The man was ejected after a third vehicle hit his car. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The eastbound lanes were shut down near the Deltona exit (exit 108), causing hours-long delays for drivers. 

Watch FOX 35 News for updates. Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 35 News app. Download for iOS or Android