I-4 changes bring new configurations of several entrance ramps in Orlando

This weekend saw lots of changes on Interstate 4 (I-4) as the Ultimate Project continues.

For instance, there is a new entrance ramp from eastbound I-4 to South Street. It is not combined with the ramp to the 408 anymore. It is a separate exit about a quarter-mile further east up the road.

The entrance ramp to I-4 from Michigan Street is also now closed. Drivers wanting to get on I-4 from that area can use a new temporary ramp at Kaley Street.

The Ultimate Project has also shifted the on-ramp to I-4 from Orange Blossom Trail. Drivers need to be in the left lane after crossing Michigan Street to continue onto the interstate.

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) said that these temporary configurations of Kaley Avenue, Michigan Street, and the Orange Blossom Trail ramps will be in place for about a year to let crews safely build permanent eastbound I-4 lanes.

