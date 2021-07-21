Husband, father-in-law of Nicole Montalvo to be sentenced in murder case

The estranged husband and father-in-law of Central Florida mother Nicole Montalvo will both soon learn their fates.

Montalvo's body was found in 2019 after she was reported missing.

Christopher Otero-Rivera and Angel Luis Rivera have been found guilty on several charges, including second-degree murder. Their sentencing is set for Wednesday.

Both of them could get life in prison for the murder of Nicole Montalvo. Otero-Rivera and his father showed no emotion three months ago after learning that the jury found them each guilty of brutally murdering, mutilating, and burning Montalvo’s body before burying it on two of their family’s properties.

The jury came back with the guilty verdict in just 90 minutes.

Her family said at the time they were relieved, but nothing will bring back Nicole.

"We couldn’t be more thrilled with the verdict today. We finally feel like there is some accountability," her brother said. "While justice was served today, our sister, my sister, Nicole is still gone. A son has lost his mother."

Christopher Otero-Rivera and Angel Luis Rivera are facing life in prison.

