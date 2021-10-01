Hurricane Sam raises rip current risk at east coast beaches

Hurricane Sam continues to charge across the Atlantic as a powerful Category 4 storm.

Sam is expected to pass well to the east of Bermuda and tropical storm conditions are expected on the island by tonight or early Saturday.

"Although fluctuations in intensity are still possible today, weakening is forecast during the next couple of days. However, Sam is expected to remain a major hurricane through at least Saturday night," the National Hurricane Center said.

Although Sam is not expected to have a direct impact to Florida, the system is pumping some ocean swells into our beaches. The rip current risk is high this weekend, so if you are headed to the beach, please swim carefully and near a lifeguard.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Victor is moving northwestward over the tropical Atlantic.

Victor is not expected to be any threat to the U.S.

"Some slight strengthening will be possible through tonight, followed by a slow weakening trend over the weekend."

The next name on the storm list is ‘Wanda,’ finishing off the list of 2021 Atlantic tropical system names. At this point, forecasters will need to use the alternate list of names. In the past, the Greek alphabet was used but this was changed this year.

There have been 20 named storms during the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season. NOAA previously predicted 15 to 21 named storms are possible this season, with seven to ten becoming hurricanes and three to five of those becoming major hurricanes, meaning Category 3 or higher.

