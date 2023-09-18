Hurricane Nigel forms in the Atlantic

Hurricane Nigel formed in the Atlantic and is forecast to rapidly intensify into a major hurricane on Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center said in its advisory Monday morning.

The Category 1 storm is located about 935 miles east-southeast of Bermuda and is moving northwest at 12 mph. It has maximum sustained winds of 80 mph and a minimum central pressure of 984 mb.

On the latest forecast track, Nigel is expected to become a powerful Cat. 3 storm, but a gradual weakening trend could start late Wednesday.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.