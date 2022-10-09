Hurricane Ian: Disaster Recovery Center opening for Orange County residents

Orange County residents affected by Hurricane Ian will soon have a one-stop shop for assistance in recovering from the storm.

A FEMA Disaster Recovery Center is set to open at Barnett Park beginning Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

The park is located at 4801 W Colonial Drive in Orlando. Additional locations in the region will be announced in the coming days.

Representatives from state agencies, partners, and federal organizations will be available at the site to provide individual and business assistance including: