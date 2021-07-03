Hurricane Elsa shifts slightly west, impact with Florida still possible

Hurricane Elsa is rapidly moving toward the south coast of Hispaniola and forecasters say conditions are expected to deteriorate there later on Saturday.

Florida remains in the projected path of Hurricane Elsa although the storm shifted slightly to the west on Saturday.

In an update at 8 a.m., Hurricane Elsa had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, a decrease from Friday. The system is moving very quickly toward the west-northwest near 31 mph.

"A decrease in forward speed is expected later today and Sunday, followed by a turn toward the northwest Sunday night or Monday," the National Hurricane Center said in its 8 a.m. update. "On the forecast track, Elsa will move near the southern coast of Hispaniola later today and tonight, and move near Jamaica and portions of eastern Cuba on Sunday."

By Monday, Elsa is expected to move across central and western Cuba and head toward the Florida Straits. Little change in strength is expected today, but slow weakening is forecast on Sunday and Monday when Elsa is expected to be near or over Cuba.

Make sure to download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather App for updates.

Meanwhile, the majority of the state is on alert as the latest track keeps Florida in the forecasted path.

"You have the 'cone of uncertainty,' but with this storm, uncertainty is the bottom line because there are no guarantees this thing will survive transit across the Caribbean but it looks pretty impressive right now on satellite," said FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Brooks Garner.

"The first effects could be felt late Monday night, with the center of circulation possibly passing over the peninsula Tuesday afternoon before heading into Georgia, but there are no guarantees with this," said Garner.

Garner added that one forecast model takes Elsa offshore of Tampa Bay and it kind of fizzles as a tropical depression or weak tropical storm hitting the Panhandle.

RELATED: LIST: Here's what you need to stay prepared for hurricane season

RELATED: These locations named most at risk for 2021 Atlantic hurricane season

Elsa is the fifth named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season. The next name on the list is Fred. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced that the U.S. is likely to be hit with another "above-normal" year, with 13 to 20 total named storms.

The FOX 35 STORM TEAM is committed to keeping you safe, stay with us as we track the tropics this 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season.