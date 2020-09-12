Hurricane Center: Next named storm expected to form near Florida this weekend

Our 18th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season is expected to form over the Gulf of Mexico this weekend, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Tropical Depression 19 is moving across the southern end of the Florida peninsula. The NHC says the system was located about 35 miles west-southwest of Miami on Saturday morning. The depression is forecast to become a tropical storm sometime on Saturday or early Sunday.

If it does, it would be named Sally.

As of 8:00 a.m., a Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Ochlockonee River to Okaloosa/Walton County Line

Meanwhile, FOX 35 News is tracking 5 other systems in the Atlantic, including two tropical storms.

Tropical Storm Paulette is expected to reach hurricane status, bringing hazardous conditions to Bermuda by Sunday night.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Bermuda

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Bermuda

Tropical Storm Rene is not expected to strengthen further and should weaken by early next week, according to forecasters.

A surface trough over the north-central Gulf of Mexico is producing disorganized showers and a few thunderstorms.

"Some slow development of this system is possible while it moves westward and then southwestward over the northern and western Gulf of Mexico through the middle of next week," the NHC says, giving it a 30-percent chance of developing over the next 5 days.

A broad area of low pressure located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Forecasters give it a 90-percent of developing over the next 5 days.

Another area of disturbed weather, associated with a tropical wave, is located near the Cabo Verde Islands. The NHC gives the system a 60-percent chance of developing over the next 5 days.

Forecasters have predicted that this season will have more activity than normal. For example, NOAA predicted an above-average season, with 13 to 19 named storms. Six to 10 of those would become hurricanes and three to six of those are forecasted to become major hurricanes (Category 3 or higher).

In comparison, the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane season had 18 named storms, matching 1969 for the fourth most-lively season in the past 150 years.

Hurricane season runs through November 30.

